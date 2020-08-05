Europa League live stream: how to watch every 2019/20 fixture from anywhere

European football is back and first to return is the Europa League. UEFA's second continental club competition has loads of great fixtures left as it seeks to finally crown a 2019/20 champion, with world famous sides like Manchester United and Inter Milan still involved, as are passionately supported teams like Rangers, Sevilla and Olympiacos. Here's everything you need to know about the Europa League restart - read on for how to watch a Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Europa League 2019/20 dates The 2019/20 Europa League resumes on Wednesday, August 5 and matches will be played in Germany after the completion of any outstanding 2nd leg clashes - with the final set for August 21 in Cologne. Worried you might miss out? Taking your local football coverage with you abroad is easy, just get a top-quality VPN.

The Europa League halted play back in March after the extent of the Covid-19 pandemic became clear, but it's good to go again now as Premier League sides Man United and Wolves look to replicate Chelsea’s exploits in the competition last year. Another well-known outfit taking part is Roma, with the Serie A club involved in arguably the pick of the last 16 against this year's fourth-placed La Liga team, Sevilla.

Given their recent form and 5-0 aggregate lead, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's United will be expected to make short work of Austria's LASK in the second leg of their tie - getting one step closer to ending the season with a trophy to their name, the FA Cup having eluded them at the semi-final stage.

Matches are being played without fans, of course, as is now the norm.

So consider it the Champions League's poor relation if you must, but don't forget this is the same competition that first introduced the world to one Jose Mourinho, when his Porto side won what was then the UEFA Cup all the way back in 2003.

What does the business end of this year's knockout stages have in store for us? There's only one way to find out. Read on for our complete guide to getting a Europa League live stream and watching all the European football online wherever you are today.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and you can see our recommendations of the very best VPN services currently available.

Europa League live stream: how to watch every match in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show Europa League football in the UK, so it's your one-stop-shop for all remaining matches of the 2019/20 competition - whether you want to watch online or on TV. If you're looking to live stream Europa League matches, BT Sport customers can make use of the BT Sport app or watch via BTSport.com. That's not the only option, though - anyone who prefers a more flexible arrangement that can be cancelled at any time now has this £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass deal to consider. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Europa League soccer in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of both Europa League and Champions League soccer rights, it's the place to head for coverage of this season's remaining action. The majority will be via its B/R Live service online, its app, or through popular streaming hardware like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then selected matches will be played on those, channels too, on linear TV - though cable subscribers will be able to watch online via their websites by logging in with details of their provider. And don't forget - any streaming service you subscribe to as a US resident can be used abroad. Simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above

How to live stream Europa League soccer in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of the best VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

FREE Europa League live stream: watch online in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN. The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 30-day FREE trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the channel will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .