England vs West Indies live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Despite an underwhelming fielding display which led to their loss against Pakistan, England have impressed in their two wins from three matches so far at the 2019 Cricket World Cup . They dominated at the crease against Bangladesh and provided a near flawless game against South Africa. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the hosts' latest match by using our guide below to getting a England vs West Indies live stream.

While England had a solid run up to the tournament, the Windies struggled to reach the tournament having barely made it through qualification, but they've come good at the right time, with some sparkling displays in their early tournament fixtures.

Live stream England vs West Indies - where and when Today's match takes place today at The Rose Bowl, the amphitheatre-style home of Hampshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. That's a 5.30am EST and AST early morning start for Windies fans tuning in.

The two teams played out a high-scoring one day series in the Caribbean this winter, which ended in a 2-2 draw, with the latest showdown expected to be equally close.

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who suffered a hip injury during the win against Bangladesh, is expected to be fully fit, back behind the stumps and should prove a boost to the batting order following his century showing against Pakistan. All-rounder Moeen Ali could also return to the side, and Jason Roy will be looking to add to his ridiculous 150 in his last innings.

The Windies will be hoping Andre Russell, their most dangerous batsmen, will be back in the frame after being rested for the previous match against South Africa.

It's a big match for both teams and likely to be one of the most entertaining of this World Cup. You’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our England vs West Indies live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the match in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

How to stream England vs West Indies live in the UK

Sky Sports is the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. Alternatively, there are the options of daily, weekly and monthly passes from Now TV that would also let you watch. Not in the UK for this game? If you're travelling away from the UK you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were back in Blighty.

Watch an England vs West Indies live stream of today's match in Australia

The main option for cricket fans wanting to watch today’s match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. However, if you’re not keen on that sort of a commitment, a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) might be a better bet. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup live, but without the hassle of a long contract. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access coverage from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Play is due to start at 7.30pm AEST Thursday evening.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between England vs West Indies is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch the game in New Zealand

Sky holds the exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin for today's match at 9.30pm NZST. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your best bet.

