England vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

25 years on from their only tournament clash, England and Scotland prepare to write a new chapter in football's oldest international rivalry. There's no trophy at stake (yet) but this has all the emotion of a cup final and is way beyond mere bragging rights. It's no ordinary match, so follow our guide to watch an England vs Scotland live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group D game from anywhere on Friday.

Gazza's iconic flick, volley and dentist chair are etched into the hearts of England and Scotland fans everywhere, and the Tartan Army have had a quarter of a century to plot their revenge.

England vs Scotland Euro 2020 live stream Date: Friday, June 18 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England Free live streams: ITV Hub Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

However, Steve Clarke will be calling for cool heads after the occasion got to his men on their long-awaited return to tournament action on Monday, Patrik Schick punishing Scotland's profligacy.

Will Kieran Tierney and Ché Adams start? The Southampton man will certainly fancy his chances against a rickety backline that was never tested in the Three Lions' breezy win over Croatia, where Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling proved England's unlikely heroes.

Gareth Southgate, though, will be hoping for more from Harry Kane and his creative players. Phil Foden has the hair, but fans are desperate to cast Jack Grealish in the Paul Gascoigne role, with the Villa man's recent performance's adding to the clamour.

A win would take England to the knockout stages, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get an England vs Scotland live stream and watch the Group D game from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

How to watch a FREE England vs Scotland live stream online in the UK

In the UK, England vs Scotland is being shown on ITV (STV in Scotland), with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The build-up starts at 7pm. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream England vs Scotland free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream England vs Scotland from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to tap into your domestic Euro 2020 coverage from anywhere is select a server back in your home country. It's that simple.

(Image credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch England vs Scotland in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the England vs Scotland game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream England vs Scotland directly through the ESPN website. How to watch England vs Scotland without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream England vs Scotland in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got an extremely late night ahead if you plan to watch England vs Scotland, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Friday night/Saturday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the England vs Scotland game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an England vs Scotland live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand