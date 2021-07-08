England vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch ODI cricket series online from anywhere

Pakistan's tour of England has taken on a whole new complexion after positive Covid tests forced the ECB to name an entirely new squad for the ODI series. This is going to make for compelling viewing, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs Pakistan live stream and watch the ODI cricket series online, wherever you are in the world. We even have information of free watching options for some lucky cricket fans around the world.

Ben Stokes has taken on skipper duties from the self-isolating Eoin Morgan, with nine uncapped players parachuted into the most makeshift England squad we've seen in years.

The Green Shirts' preparations haven't exactly been ideal either, the Pakistan squad having had little rest between recent clashes against South Africa and Zimbabwe, and the end of the PSL season that has whisked Babar Azam's men from the extreme heat of the UAE to pitches too wet to practice on.

But they'll take that over the chaotic situation England currently find themselves in, Stokes in charge despite being deemed unfit to play just a matter of days ago. He'll be able to count on the experience of Dawid Malan, but the likes of Zak Crawley and John Simpson are those in line to get their first taste of international 50-over cricket.

The good news is that they'll be getting close to the full experience, with Lord's set to be at full capacity and Edgbaston at 80%. And England are going to need all the backing they can get!

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a 2021 England vs Pakistan live stream and watch all the action from the ODI cricket series online from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Pakistan ODI cricket from outside your country

In the UK, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch England vs Pakistan: live stream ODI cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs Pakistan ODI series. Sky's coverage kicks off at 12.30pm BST for the first and final games of the series, before play gets underway at 1pm. For the second match, coverage begins at 10.30am, ahead of an 11am start. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

FREE England vs Pakistan live stream info

England vs Pakistan is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to watch the ODI series without paying a penny. Play starts at 5pm PKT for the opening and closing matches of the series, and it's a 3pm PKT start for the second game. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch England vs Pakistan ODI cricket in India

In India, Sony Ten Cricket is broadcasting all of the action from the England vs Pakistan ODI series, with play set to begin at 5.30pm IST on the first and the last day of the series, and at 3.30pm on the second day. And subscribers wanting to live stream the cricket on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs Pakistan live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch the England vs Pakistan ODI series live in the US. Play starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on the first and the last day of the series, and at the slightly more tricky time of 6am ET / 3am PT on the second day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels and taking care of your Euro 2020 live stream, too - for only $10 for your first month.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan ODI cricket FREE in Australia

You've got a few late nights ahead if you plan to catch the action Down Under, with the cricket set to get underway at 10pm AEST on the first day and the last day of the series, and at 8pm on the second day. The better news is that you can tune in for FREE. The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this England vs Pakistan ODI series is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. Kayo Sports features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on - and the best thing is it's offering England vs Pakistan as a freebie! If you fancy subscribing, a Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in New Zealand