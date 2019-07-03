England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

After victory over the previously unbeaten India in their last match, England once again need to pull out the stops in their final 2019 Cricket World Cup group game. But New Zealand have the same brief, and with Pakistan and Bangladesh breathing down both team's necks in the hunt for a semi-final birth, its a match neither team can afford to lose. Don't miss a ball of today's crucial game no matter where you are in the world by using our England vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Live stream England vs New Zealand - where and when This match takes place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street - English cricket’s most northerly first class ground. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Wednesday, July 3. For those tuning in from New Zealand that's a late, late 9.30pm NZST start.

With their destiny in their own hands, a win today will ensure a place for Eoin Morgan's men in the World Cup semis. They definitely benefited from the high-scoring pitch at Edgbaston against India, and it's looking like a similar playing surface for today's game in Durham. Having seen Sri Lanka and West Indies combine to score over 650 total runs at the Riverside on Monday, you sense England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be chomping at the bit for their stints at the crease.

A six wicket defeat to Pakistan followed by Sunday's loss to neighbourly rivals Australia will have dented New Zealand's morale, meaning a professional job is needed today by the Kiwis to settle nerves and show the wheels aren't about to fall off.

You’ll be able to watch all the action from this with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our England vs New Zealand live stream guide below. Weirdly, it's on paid-for TV in both countries, while being absolutely FREE in places like Pakistan!

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream the England match live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to live stream the Black Caps in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, too. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to live stream England vs New Zealand in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between England vs New Zealand is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch a live stream of England vs New Zealand in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to watch England vs New Zealand: US live stream