England vs Australia 1st Test live stream: how to watch 2019 Ashes cricket from anywhere

The 1st Test of the 2019 Ashes is here and we couldn't be any more excited to see the latest chapter in the England vs Australia cricket story. These matches are always worthy of celebrating and utterly unmissable - so we've put together this guide to watching an England vs Australia 1st Test live stream from wherever you happen to be in the world.

Having been thrashed 4-0 in the last Ashes series, today marks the start of England's bid to win back the legendary urn. England go into the opening Test today off the back of their World Cup triumph, but slightly blunted by a shaky showing in their one-off warm up Test against Ireland. Australia will be out to rectify a recent bad run of results on their oldest rival's turf, having not won an Ashes series on English soil in almost 15 years.

Despite his World Cup heroics, Jofra Archer has been left out of the England squad for the first Test, with Chris Woakes preferred on his home ground having impressed against Ireland last week.

England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test - where and when The first Ashes Test takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the home venue of Warwickshire CCC. The action begins on Thursday, with each day's play beginning at 11am BST local time, making it an 8pm AEST evening start for those looking to tune in Down Under.

England's all-time wicket taker Jimmy Anderson is fit and the veteran makes the line up, while Rory Burns and Jason Roy are set to open the batting with Joe Root slotting in at three in the order.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine has kept his cards close to his chest regarding his line up, but Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are all making their first Test appearances since the South Africa ball tampering scandal. They've chosen Peter Siddle over Mitchell Starc, in the biggest surprise in the XI.

England lead the betting with Betfair, but with rain expected in Birmingham throughout the duration of the first Test, a draw could well be on the cards here.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage of the Ashes from Edgbaston. We'll tell you how to grab an England vs Australia 1st Test live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Watch the 1st England vs Australia Test away from your country

In the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the first Ashes Test? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic Ashes coverage then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overaseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dubious website.

How to watch the Ashes 1st Test in the UK

Honestly, you probably don't need telling - Sky Sports has the rights in the UK to show watch the first and every Ashes Test match this summer. You'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're a Sky Q subscriber, you'll be able to watch all the action from the Ashes in glorious Ultra HD. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Cricket at 10am each morning of the first Test. If you don't have Sky and don't really want to sign up, you can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day, £14.99 a week or £33.99 for a whole month which will cover the first three Test matches. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the coverage on Sky or Now TV, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the 2019 Ashes 1st Test in Australia for FREE

Howzat!? The first Test as well as the rest of the 2019 Ashes series will be available to watch exclusively on free-to-air television via Channel Nine. The first ball is set to played at around 8pm AEST in the evening - rain permitting, of course. You can also live stream the Test on the Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is available to download for both iOS and Android devices from their respective app stores. Outside Australia for the cricket? For those wanting to watch the Channel Nine coverage when you're overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream in India

If you're in India, Sony Six is the channel you'll need to find on your EPG if you're looking to watch the opening Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. Play is set to start at 3.30pm New Dehli time.

How to live stream England vs Australia in North America

Cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada Willow TV has the live rights for the 2019 Ashes series. That also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month (so much cheaper than what you'd pay in the UK, for example). To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick. Play is set to start at the somewhat inconvenient time of 3am PT and 6AM ET.

How to get an Ashes 1st Test live stream in New Zealand