Edinburgh vs Ulster live stream: how to watch the Pro14 rugby semi-final online today

Conference B winners Edinburgh today face Conference A runners up Ulster for a shot at the title on September 12, and with both sides looking shaky since Pro14's restart, anything could happen. Ulster have the spectre of last season's 50-20 semi-final thrashing at the hands of Glasgow hanging over them, and as the home side Edinburgh are the natural favourites, but can Dan McFarland's men spring an upset? Read on as we explain how to watch an Edinburgh vs Ulster live stream today and catch all the Pro14 semi-finals action online.

Edinburgh vs Ulster cheat sheet The game begins at 7.35pm BST this evening (Saturday, September 5), which is 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT for fans based in the US, 6.35am NZST on Sunday morning in New Zealand, and 4.35am AEST if you're in Australia. Premier Sports shows Pro14 rugby in the UK.

Edinburgh and Ulster were supposed to play each other back in April, but that fixture was postponed due to you-know-what. It means we come into today's game not quite knowing how these sides could match up, and it's all the more exciting for it.

But at the same time it's tempting to wonder if a semi-final has ever come at such an inopportune moment of the season for both teams. Edinburgh have looked painfully rusty in both of their games since the restart. They've faced Glasgow twice, winning the first encounter and losing the second, but quality was in short supply on both occasions.

Ulster have been struggling to find their rhythm too, going one better by falling to defeat in both of their post-restart games. McFarland won't stand for another slow start today, and what bigger motivation could the Ulstermen want than silencing their critics? Two wins from their past nine playoff games does not make for pleasant reading, and another wouldn't do justice to a side that has improved so dramatically over the past few seasons.

One side will book their place in the Pro14 Grand Final today, but will it be Edinburgh or Ulster? Read on as we explain how to watch Edinburgh vs Ulster online get a Pro14 semi-final live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Edinburgh vs Ulster from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Edinburgh vs Ulster live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in the UK

Pro14 rugby fans based in the UK can tune into Edinburgh vs Ulster on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. If you're not familiar with Premier Sports, it showed every game from every round of the action, and has the Pro14 playoffs too. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month, though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Edinburgh vs Ulster, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Edinburgh vs Ulster in Australia

Fans based in Australia can tune into Pro14 rugby and the Edinburgh vs Ulster semi-final online via the Rugby Pass streaming service. It's available for $9.99 per month and lets you watch every game from the Pro14, and you can hook it up to your TV via Chromecast, HDMI or AirPlay. Edinburgh vs Ulster starts at 4.35am AEST on Sunday morning, so be prepared for a late one - or early, depending on how you roll.

How to watch Edinburgh vs Ulster: live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand

Edinburgh vs Ulster is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6.30am NZST in the small hours of Sunday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 6.35am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Edinburgh vs Ulster live stream in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. Today's Edinburgh vs Ulster semi-final clash is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.35pm ET/11.35am PT, with coverage getting underway five minutes before that. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

How to watch Edinburgh vs Ulster in Canada