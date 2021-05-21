Dyson V15 Detect is officially the best vacuum cleaner of 2021

Dyson really does make the best vacuum cleaners - and that’s official. Its newest floor cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, has taken the number one spot in our list of the best vacuum cleaners for 2021.

We’re constantly putting new vacuum cleaners to the test, adhering to strict protocols that can assess just how well these floor cleaners suck up everything from fine dust and biscuit crumbs to larger debris like cereal. We then compare the results to our existing picks and in our latest round of testing floorcare stalwart Dyson has emerged as the clear winner with its laser-toting V15 Detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner.

Not only did the V15 Detect Absolute impress us with its powerful suction and its maneuverability, but we found its handy laser feature that highlights microscopic dust particles only visible to the human eye, an invaluable addition if you want to be assured that you have thoroughly cleaned your home.

Close competition

A relative newcomer to the floorcare market, Roidmi, is snapping at Dyson’s heels however, as the Roidmi R10 (previously known as the Roidmi S1E) retains the number two spot. Founded in China in 2015, and thanks to investment from smartphone brand Xiaomi, its cordless vacuums have similar high-end specs but with more affordable price points - and the S1E is no exception. top of its offering

Below you can see 2021's top five best vacuum cleaners, with a short summary of why we rate them so highly. Scroll down for a more detailed explanation of why Dyson has taken the title of best vacuum cleaner...again!

The top 5 best vacuum cleaners in 2021

1. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

With power suction, a laser to show up hidden dust and an LCD screen to show you the size and type of dust and dirt collected, the Dyson V15 Detect is easy to maneuver and relatively lightweight too, making it the best vacuum you can buy in 2021. Read more in our full Dyson V15 Detect review

2. Roidmi R10

With a more affordable price tag than the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, this cordless cleaner from Roidmi (which has previously been known as the S1E) comes a close second. It’s not quite as powerful as our winning vacuum cleaner but it’s lightweight and makes a great device for regular floor cleaning. Read more in our full Roidmi R10 review

3. Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog Not only does this vacuum whip away dust, debris and pet hair with ease, it can also be converted into upright mode by moving the main unit closer to the cleaner head meaning it can be left free-standing (not something most cordless vacuum cleaners offer) and is also easier to maneuver. Read more in our full Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog



4. LG CordZero A9 Kompressor (US and Australia only)

This cordless vacuum cleaner can mop as well as suck and at the same time, giving you sparkling hard floors, while also dust-busting your carpets. The suction power is impressive and there’s also a handy function on the dust canister that compacts the dirt and debris in the bin, so you can actually suck up more than its capacity. Read more in our full LG CordZero A9 Kompressor review



5. Dyson V11 Outsize

For those with larger homes, the Dyson V11 Outsize has a dust bin that can hold 150% more debris than its sibling, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute - so interruptions to your cleaning session will be few and far between. The suction isn’t quite as powerful as its successor, but it still makes light work of fine dust, biscuit crumbs and cereal. Read more in our full Dyson V11 Outsize review

Analysis: Why is Dyson the best vacuum cleaner brand you can buy?

Dyson has occupied the number one spot in our charts for several years now, and the same reasons apply now, as they did then.

To begin with, Dyson’s vacuum cleaners offer some of the most powerful suction on the market. Whether our testing floors are covered by fine dust, have clumps of biscuit crumbs or an entire bowlful of cereal tipped on them, the brand's floor cleaners suck up anything in their path with ease. The Dyson V15 Detect was no exception here, even when we used the least powerful setting.

Another thing we love about Dyson’s is its ability to innovate and create handy features we never knew we needed. From the High Torque cleaning head that debuted on the Dyson V11 range and converses battery power by automatically adjusting the suction level to suit the floor type, to the laser and piezo sensor on the Dyson V15 Detect that help show you how thoroughly you’ve cleaned your home.



Of course, Dyson vacuums aren’t perfect - unless you opt for an Outsize model, which currently only exists on the V11 range - the dust canisters are of average capacity - so chances are you will need to interrupt your cleaning session to empty the dust bin. And they don’t come cheap - with the Dyson V15 Detect setting you back a hefty $699.99 / £599.99 / AU$1,399, but in our eyes they’re worth the price tag if you want to thoroughly clean your home, and have the evidence to prove it.