Dragon's Dogma is yet another Netflix anime series you won't want to miss

A Dragon’s Dogma anime series is coming to Netflix on September 17, marking the debut of another video game adaptation for the popular streaming platform.

We’ve already seen Castlevania and The Witcher make the jump successfully to Netflix, but Dragon’s Dogma is a bit of a strange choice. Thankfully, it’s in the form of an anime, as we’d dread to think what a live action series would look like.

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here's your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy classic Dragon's Dogma, arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/UxJMcUrsdpJuly 14, 2020

Developed by Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma is an action-RPG that was first released on PS3 and Xbox 360. The game has since made its way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC in the form of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. It wasn’t a huge critical success, but it did garner a passionate fan base who enjoyed the fantasy world and challenging monster fights within.

Little is known about the Dragon’s Dogma Netflix series, but a landing page has appeared with a brief description of what we can expect. “Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.”

Enter the dragon

Netflix has tagged the anime as “dark”, so expect some lavish battles featuring plenty of blood, demon dismemberment and scenes of peril. There should also be a fair bit of climbing on beasts and monsters to deliver some devastating attacks, as that was a staple gameplay mechanic of the game.

It’s unclear whether the series will be dubbed or in Japanese with subtitles (preferably both) but it’s another exciting addition to Netflix’s anime catalog, which continues to grow. Roll on September 17, 2020 then.