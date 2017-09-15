Download of the day: WhiteCap

WhiteCap

WhiteCap is an advanced media player plugin that will bring your songs to life. It's compatible with Windows Media Player, WinAmp, MediaMonkey, iTunes, JetAudio and Realplayer.

Most media players come with visualizations that product multicolored patterns that shift in time with the music, but WhiteCap goes a step further, creating sophisticated wireframe meshes that deform in time with your tracks.

WhiteCap also works with live input from your PC’s microphone, so you can see complex visualizations as you record your own music, podcasts or narration.

The visualizations are customizable using a simple system of menus – change the shape of the mesh, colour scheme, background and more with a couple of clicks.

See the beat

During installation, WhiteCap will detect all compatible players on your PC and install the appropriate plugins. Once that’s done, open your media player as normal, access WhiteCap through its visualizations menu and start experimenting.

Upgrading to WhiteCap Gold or Platinum gives you more music-morphing options, but the free version (which is labelled as a trial, but has no time restrictions) is brilliant in its own right and will really liven up your audio collection. Download it today and see your songs in a new light.

Download here: WhiteCap

