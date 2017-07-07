Download of the day – Ryse: Son of Rome

GameSessions is a service that lets you try PC games free before deciding whether to buy them. Today, it launched GameSessions Giveaways – a new service that gives away games to download, play and keep for free.

The first freebie is third-person action adventure title Ryse: Son of Rome. The game is available to download for 30 days, and will be activated once you've played for about five minutes.

Don't care for Ryse? These are the best PC games of 2017

Are you not entertained?

Ryse follows the story of young Roman legionary Marius Titus, seeking refuge in the haunted, misty isles of Britannia after witnessing the slaughter of his family by barbarian marauders.

Once you've battled through the single-player campaign, Gladiator mode lets you team up with a friend to fights off waves of enemies and traps in the Colosseum. Are you ready to do your duty for Rome?

Download here: Ryse: Son of Rome

Download of the Day is our pick of the best free software around – whether it's useful, fun, or just plain silly. If you have any recommendations, please send them to downloads@techradar.com.