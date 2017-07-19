Download of the day – Luminar for Windows

Luminar is a superb photo editor that offers a great selection of one-click enhancing effects as well as manual settings. Until now it's been exclusive to macOS – but not any more. Developer MacPhun is working on a Windows version, and has just released a free beta so you can try it for yourself.

Visit MacPhun's site and enter your email address to receive a unique registration code. The software will start downloading automatically. Once it's finished, run the installer, paste in the code when prompted and verify your email address.

If you have a Mac, a Luminar license can be yours for £64/US$69 (about AU$90) – a reasonable price for an excellent image editor. We expect the PC version will carry a similar price tag once it goes on sale.

For full details of all Luminar's features, check out our review of the Mac edition.

Download here: Luminar

