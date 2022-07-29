Dual Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks reveal possible price and design

Audio player loading…

We’re now less than two weeks from the August 10 announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but as so often happens with high-profile phone launches, the phone has already been leaked more or less in full. In fact, two big leaks have now landed more or less simultaneously – one revealing the likely design, and the other the probable price.

First up, lets take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s possible design, courtesy of leaked renders shared by Evan Blass – a leaker with a great track record – through 91Mobiles (opens in new tab).

These appear to be official press renders, and they show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in three shades – black, beige, and a sort of grey green.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles / Evan Blass)

You can see there’s a triple-lens camera, and a design that appears basically identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is no surprise since leaks had suggested as much. In fact, we’ve previously seen leaked renders which also showed this design, so it’s likely accurate.

The leak also includes some Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders, and they similarly look a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as matching previously leaked renders. You can see a dual-lens camera here in a black strip on the back, while the rest of the rear is shown in a choice of graphite, gold, blue or purple.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles / Evan Blass)

Next up we’ve got prices. According to South Korean site Naver (opens in new tab), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will start at 1,998,700 won for 256GB of storage, rising to 2,097,700 won for 512GB. We won’t bother with conversions because those are exactly the same prices as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched for, suggesting that prices in other regions might be identical too.

That would mean a starting price of $1,799 / £1,599 / AU$2,499, rising to $1,899 / £1,699 / AU$2,649 for 512GB of storage. Notably that’s slightly at odds with another recent leak, which suggested prices would increase a little bit, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

This latest source does suggest a small price increase for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which would apparently start at 1,299,000 won for a model with 256GB of storage, rising to 1,398,000 for 512GB.

However, while this is a slight price hike, you’re also getting more starting storage if this leak is right, and converted prices for the 256GB Z Flip 4 could amount to around what the 256GB model of the Z Flip 3 cost – it’s just there might not be a cheaper 128GB version this time. That could mean a starting price of around $1,049 / £999 / AU$1,599 this year.

Analysis: a disappointing Flip

If Samsung is flipping up the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, that could hurt what’s currently the company’s most mainstream foldable phone line.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 reportedly sold very well, and that’s surely largely down to a price that – by foldable phone standards – was very affordable. In order to maintain or build on that momentum, we had hoped Samsung would keep the price at that same level or lower it further.

The company might still do so, of course, as this is just a leak for now. It also seems odd that Samsung wouldn’t offer a 128GB model this year, especially if skipping that means a higher starting price.

So fingers crossed for a cheaper base model than we’ve heard about above. This is never going to be affordable enough to be one of the best cheap phones, but if the price is right, it could easily be one of the best foldable phones.