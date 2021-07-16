Don't expect the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake at EA Play Live

A return to that galaxy far, far away just got a little more distant, as EA has stated that no new Star Wars games from its development teams will be on show at next week's EA Play Live showcase event.

Set to reveal the latest and greatest from EA, the company has confirmed that Star Wars titles will be absent, be that the in-development Jedi Fallen Order 2, or the long-rumored Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake.

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!July 15, 2021 See more

The franchise joins a growing list of absentees at the event, with EA having previously tempered expectations by stating that neither Dragon Age 4 or a new Mass Effect game will appear, either.

So... what is coming?

Star Wars fans can still get their fix with the recent Legacy of the Sith expansion pack for The Old Republic MMO set to land in time for the game's tenth anniversary. And, with EA losing the exclusive rights to the Star Wars franchise, we may soon hear what Ubisoft has planned for its own open-world Star Wars game. The long-gestating Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is still on the way, too.

As for what EA might actually have to show off, expect the event to be heavily focussed on Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends and (if we're lucky) the unveiling of a Dead Space remake.

The EA Play showcase takes place on July 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, or at 3am on July 23 in Australia. We'll have all the announcements as they happen at the event, so keep checking back on the day for all the big news.