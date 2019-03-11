Don’t be fooled by the latest OnePlus 7 spec and price leak

One of the biggest OnePlus 7 leaks yet has recently emerged, with a retailer posting a full specs list and even a price for the unannounced handset. There’s just one problem: it’s probably all made up.

According to a web store called Giztop, the OnePlus 7 will cost $569 (around £440 / AU$810), which would make it slightly more expensive than the $549 / £499 (roughly AU$780) OnePlus 6T.

It supposedly comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, yet this screen apparently has a teardrop notch, despite the included image and most previous leaks suggesting there wouldn’t be a notch – that’s a red flag right there.

The OnePlus 7 will have the Samsung Galaxy S10 for company

It could be one of the first 5G phones

It's likely to be much cheaper than the iPhone XS

Other listed specs include a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, a triple-lens rear camera with 48MP, 20MP and 5MP lenses, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 512GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

None of that sounds unbelievable but making up a convincing specs list isn’t hard and that’s likely what has happened here, as Roland Quandt (a reputable leaker) has said as much, while a “source familiar with the matter” has told Trusted Reviews that the listing is “complete BS”.

So while we’re not 100% certain that the information here is fake, it looks very likely to be, with the retailer probably making this information up to attract attention. After all, it’s a seemingly small site and one that we’d never heard of before now, so this makes sense as a ploy to drum up business.

The final specs and price may well be similar to what’s listed here, but that doesn’t change the fact that this is at best probably an educated guess. We might find out the real specs and pricing before too long though, as the OnePlus 7 will probably land in or around May.

Via Android Community