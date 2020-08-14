Docker could be set to delete all your files if you haven't accessed them for a while

Docker has warned users of its plan to delete 4.5PB of container images that have not been used for six months or more.

The company is now able to free up some space on its servers as it recently added an expanded clause 2.5 to its Terms of Service that gives it the right to delete inactive images.

Docker is currently the world's largest repository of container images and the company stores more than 15PB of data. In a new Container Retention FAQ, the company explained why it will soon be deleting 4.5PB of container images, saying:

“After detailed analysis of the container images stored on Docker Hub, we found that 4.5PB of the data have not been pushed or pulled within 6 months or longer. We are making this move to optimize operations and make the Docker Hub service even stronger for developers and development teams around the world who are using the service to build and ship applications.”

Container image retention

Docker's new container image retention policy will go into effect on November 1st of this year and any containers that have not been pushed or pulled within six months or longer can be deleted by the company to optimize its Docker Hub service.

However, the company's image retention policy only applies to free tier users. Those with Pro or Team plans will have unlimited image retention and won't have to worry about pushing or pulling container images every few months to avoid having their data deleted.

Free tier users that have dormant images have until November to start working on them again or they could also upgrade to either a Pro plan for individuals at $5 per month or a Team plan for organizations at $7 per month. Docker has also made a new dashboard available to users to allow them to easily see which of their images are inactive.

Docker has provided its users with more than enough time to avoid having their inactive container images deleted and even moving to a paid plan is still a reasonable option given the service's affordable monthly price.

