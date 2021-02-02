Disney Plus is getting a Black Panther spin-off series from director Ryan Coogler

Following on from their collaboration on Black Panther, which earned over $1.3 billion at the global box office in 2018, The Walt Disney Company has announced an exclusive deal with writer-director-producer Ryan Coogler's multi-media company to produce television content for Disney Plus.

The five-year deal will see Proximity Media, which was co-founded by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks, develop a new television series set in the Kingdom of Wakanda, home of the Black Panther.

"With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment," said Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger in the announcement. "We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Speaking on behalf of Proximity Media, Coogler said "we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella," also teasing that the company is "already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that Black Panther 2 would be moving forward despite the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, leading us to assume that the upcoming Disney Plus series will either follow side characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), or see a new Black Panther crowned.

