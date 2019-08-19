Devil May Cry 5 and Blair Witch Project are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Devil May Cry 5 and Blair Witch are among the latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass roster.

During a special Inside Xbox live stream from Gamescom 2019, Microsoft announced a host of new titles joining the Xbox Game Pass service.

Among the new additions are the critically acclaimed Devil May Cry 5, upcoming horror Blair Witch Project, The Bard’s Tale IV, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Ape Out and Stellaris: Console Edition.

However, it's worth noting that Devil May Cry 5 and Stellaris are only coming to console and Ape Out and Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will only be available on PC.

Meanwhile The Bard's Tale IV, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Blair Witch will be available on both PC and console.

All titles are due to be on Xbox Game Pass by the start of August.