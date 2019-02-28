Developers enjoying higher UK paychecks

Learning to code is certainly paying off for UK developers who earn 145 percent more than the country's average pay of £29k according to new research from Hired.

The career marketplace's new global State of Software Engineers Report 2019 has revealed that the UK's top developers embedded engineers, earn an average of £71k.

However, the US is still a more profitable place to work for skilled coders with the top paid developers in San Francisco's Bay Area earning 66 percent more than their UK counterparts with an average annual salary of £118k.

Hired's report also shed light on the fact that global demand for blockchain skills is up by 517 percent compared to this time last year.

High demand for developers

While blockchain engineers are in highest demand, security engineers are also being courted by companies with demand for workers to fill this role growing by 132 percent.

The top three best paid London developer positions are embedded engineer at £71k, blockchain engineer at £69k and data engineer at £68k.

The report also revealed that one in five software engineers are self-taught coders and less than half have a computer science degree. Many of these coders learned their skills from developer bootcamps, such as General Assembly and Hack Reactor, and 76 percent of those who did said these workshops helped prepare them for a software engineering job.

JavaScript is the most commonly used coding language though Go, Scala and Ruby are the most in-demand languages.

Hired's CEO Mehul Patel provided further insight on the report's findings, saying:

“Empowering tech talent with data that helps them understand their market worth and reveals hiring trends will help them have a more seamless job search experience. We hope this insight will fuel thoughtful career conversations among the developer community and provide actionable data that will help software engineers reach their goals.”