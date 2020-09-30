Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 gives you better weapons and armor – for a price

The highly-anticipated remake of 2009's Demon's Souls on PS5 is a-coming – and PlayStation has just announced a Digital Deluxe Edition to make its terrifying medieval world feel a bit more manageable. But it'll cost you.

For a heightened price of $89.99 / £89.99 – compared to the $69.99 / £69.99 price of the standard edition game – players will get access to a host of items that are sure to offer an advantage, including additional weapons (for attacking), armor (for staying alive), souls (basically the in-game currency), and other specialist items (shards, grains, etc) that will be available throughout the game. The Souls games are notoriously tricky, so the extra help might be welcome to some PS5 owners.

PlayStation specifically updated its previous blog post on the game – where it revealed a first look at gameplay – and you can see the full list below.

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Several of these are appearing in the game for the first time – that is, they weren't available for use in the original 2009 title.

Any player who pre-orders either edition ahead of November 12, too, will get access to the powerful Reaper Scythe, which was wielded by an enemy in the first game but not available for use by players until now.

For a game notorious for its difficulty, we're thankful for PlayStation's mercy.

When the price is right

Of course, neither of the standard and deluxe editions are cheap – and will be a not-insignificant expense alongside a brand-new PS5 console ($499 / £449 / AU$749).

The disc-less version of the console will only cost you $399 / £369 / AU$599 – though if you're looking to make that purchase a little easier to bear, you may want to consider signing up for PS Plus.

PS Plus subscribers are getting a massive haul of PS4 games for free in the PS5's launch month, and that's going to be the best way to give yourself some titles to play without spending hundreds on flagship PS5 games from the off.