Dell Apex is a first look at the company's as-a-service future

Dell Technologies has unveiled its Apex as-a-service portfolio of products as the company looks to transition to a new business model.

Dell contends that as-a-service models help companies accelerate their digital transformations.

The company first detailed Project Apex last year as part of its strategy to move all products to a consumption-based model, together with a unified cloud console to ease management.

"Plainly stated, Apex is Dell Technologies' portfolio as-a-service offering [that] will simplify digital transformation, and increase agility and control," said Sam Grocott, the company's SVP of marketing, during a media briefing, adding that "essentially, with Apex, we're in the process of creating the new Dell."

At your service

Apex is made up of four as-a-service experiences, including the Apex Data Storage Services, and Apex Cloud Services.

The cloud storage service is available only in the US with capacities starting at 50 terabytes, while the cloud computing service is available in the US, UK, France, and Germany, and is designed to deliver a consistent cloud experience across public cloud , private cloud , and the edge.

The offerings also include Apex Console, which offers a single pane-of-glass to manage all the Apex services.

Dell also added that all their future as-a-service solutions will be released under the Apex brand.

As part of the Apex launch, Dell made five announcements including the launch of several new cloud services, and a partnership with data center giant Equinix.

The arrangement with Equinix will see Dell manage the infrastructure in an Equinix data center of a customer's choice, and will consolidate colocation costs into a single bill.

