DC vs SRH live stream: how to watch IPL playoffs 2020 qualifier 2 from anywhere today

The second Indian Premier League takes place on Sunday, pitting two teams with contrasting trajectories in form. Read on as we explain how to get a DC vs SRH live stream and watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 IPL Qualifier 2 playoff from anywhere today.

After an underwhelming first half to their IPL campaign, something has clearly clicked for the Sunrisers led by the mercurial Aussie opener David Warner. The Capitals, on the other hand, had looked like genuine title contenders in the opening matches of the season, but have tailed off badly, enduring a run which saw them lose five out of six matches.

DC vs SRH live stream This 2020 IPL Qualifier 2 clash takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the first ball set to be played on Sunday at 6pm GST local time. That makes it a 7.30pm IST start for those tuning in from India, with play beginning at 2pm GMT for cricket fans in the UK. Full TV and live streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you preferred IPL live streaming coverage from anywhere in world.

Much of the Capitals problems appear to stem from their top-order, with small returns from Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane who both look decidedly vulnerable when faced with quality fast bowling. Worringly for coach Ricky Ponting, Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw and Rahane have managed to chalk up an alarming nine ducks.

The Capitals will point to their bowling attack as reason to be optimistic though, with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nrtje, and Ravichandran Ashwin having been consistent performers for most of the season.

Kane Williamson's steady half-century and a exhilarating all-round show from Winidies star Jason Holder led the Sunrisers to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Eliminator match on Friday.

While one notable man in orange looks set to be imminently packing his bags on the other side of the world, another similar performance with both bat and ball should ensure both Holder and his in-form teammates come up trumps.

A place in the final against defending champs Mumbai Indians awaits the victor of this winner-takes-all clash - follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable DC vs SRH live stream and watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 IPL playoffs no matter where you are in the world right now.

Related: how to watch an IPL live stream

How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

DC vs SRH live stream: how to watch the IPL Qualifier 2 match online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching live broadcasts of the IPL online, including today's match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. The first ball of today's game is expected at 7.30pm IST.

How to watch DC vs SRH: live stream the 2020 IPL qualifier 2 in the UK

Sky Sports have exclusive live coverage of this year's IPL in the UK, including today's clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Coverage of today's match begins at 1.45pm GMT on Sky Sport Cricket. If you're mad for the Indian Premier League but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

More sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream from anywhere

How to live stream DC vs SRH: watch IPL 2020 playoffs cricket in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for IPL action is Fox Sports, with nightly action from all the IPL encounters, including this Qualifier 2 showdown between DC vs SRH. Play is set to begin at 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1 , NRL , FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch Delhi vs Hyderabad: live stream DC vs SRH IPL cricket in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have two options to live stream today's IPL action. The first comes from the country's dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2020 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV. But like in India itself, streaming service Hotstar US will also have IPL coverage of every game. So if you like the idea of watching the cricket, but also want the chance to watch lots more Indian TV programming, films and sport, you can pay $44.99 for a one year subscription. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to start at 9am ET / 6am PT.



More sports: how to watch an NFL live stream

Can I watch an Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2020 IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.