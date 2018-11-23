Davis Cup final 2018 live stream: how to watch France vs Croatia tennis from anywhere

France vs Croatia tennis - when and where The Davis Cup final is set to run from Friday November 23 to Sunday November 25. The action will take place at Stade Pierre Mauroy, France. Coverage starts at 2pm in Lille. So that's 1pm GMT, 8am ET, 5am PT and midnight AEDT.

This is the 105th Davis Cup that sees the world's nations put forward their best tennis playing teams to represent them on the global stage. This year that particular stage, for the final, is at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in France and features France vs Croatia.

France, as the top rated seed in the tournament have already beaten Spain 3-2 to get to the finals. Croatia, seeded fourth, have taken down USA 3-2 to earn their place in the deciding days.

This will be the third time Croatia and France have met at the Davis Cup. They have each won one, so picking a favorite in the 2018 final is no easy task. You can catch all the action and excitement across the final days, live, using this viewing guide. See how to get a France vs Croatia Davis Cup final live stream from absolutely anywhere - and absolutely free!

How to watch the Davis Cup final for free in France

For French residents who aren't able to actually get along to watch the action live there is an option to watch via TV. France.tv will cover all the action for those with the channel available to watch on TV or online.

Once on the site, if you're a French resident the feed should begin to stream live, for free.

Of course if you're out of the country then a VPN will let you still watch the action for free. And here's how...

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Davis Cup final online in your country or want to catch that French feed, then download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose a France locale to stream that free video.

3. Go to france.tv

Click on this link and you'll find the live stream of the Davis Cup final. So if you're a French speaker, you'll be able to enjoy all the commentary as if you were really there on French soil.

How to live stream the 2018 Davis Cup final in the UK

This year the Davis Cup 2018 is available just one official way for UK residents, using the main Davis Cup feed. This will allow you to access all the action using an internet connection.

It isn't Sky, Bt Sport, Eurosport or any other tarditional broadcaster for that matter. You'll need to head over to the Davis Cup video feed and you can sign-up for the option that suits to begin streaming. Prices start at €4.99 which is about £4.42.

Out of the UK but still want to watch that feed? Then you'll need to grab a VPN as described above.

How to watch the Davis Cup final: US stream

For Americans hoping to watch the Davis Cup final 2018 coverage will be aired in a nice and accessible way via the Tennis Channel. So if you've got access to that as part of your subscription already then you can enjoy all the action live, presuming you're up at that time.

Failing that there is the VPN option above that could work for you, too.

How to watch the Davis Cup final: Canada stream

Canadians will get all the Davis Cup final action live thanks to a broadcast from Sportsnet and TVA. Since you're probably a French speaker you'll be able to enjoy the native commentary of all the French action as it happens.

If you can't access the broadcast then the above VPN option could be ideal as you can likely even enjoy the French commentary too.

How to watch the Davis Cup final: Australia stream

The French tennis action is even making its way down under, live, thanks to broadcasting coverage by beIN Australia.

If you don't have access then you can probably use the VPN option above to enjoy the Davis Cup action live using your internet connection.

Images courtesy of daviscup.com