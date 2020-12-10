Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft RTX and more get framerate boosts on PC thanks to DLSS

Nvidia has announced that its Deep Learning Super Sampling (known simply as DLSS) is coming to six new games this month, with Cyberpunk 2077's release on December 10 being the most notable addition to the roster.



With ray-tracing now becoming such a focus point for the games industry, technology like DLSS is providing a means to enjoy higher frame rates at impressive graphical levels, without your PC combusting due to overload stress.

Dial up the framerates

With Cyberpunk 2077 having released on December 10, the required specifications to play the game are higher than what the average gamer has equipped in their PC.

If you own a Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, such as the RTX 2060 or RTX 2080 Ti, you can use DLSS to improve the average framerate of your game without sacrificing resolution or scaling down graphics.



Minecraft with RTX has also now left beta and has been officially released for Windows 10, and this game is another notable GPU thrasher that should see some immense benefit from Nvidias upscaling software. By enabling DLSS, players can expect to see their framerates double.



The six games announced to get DLSS are as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077

Minecraft with RTX

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Scavengers

Moonlight Blade

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 5 of 7 FPS improvement seen with addition of DLSS (Image credit: Nvidia) FPS improvement seen with addition of DLSS Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Nvidia)

With these new entries, the library of games that support DLSS has been increased to 32. Despite this seemingly small number, this list is expected to expand and currently includes big titles such as Death Stranding, Battlefield V and Control.



Nvidia has made the promise that "more are waiting in the wings to be announced and released in the coming weeks and months" so if you're hoping to see a specific game getting an FPS boost thanks to some AI magic, you may have to wait a little longer.