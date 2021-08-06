Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: what we expect this year

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals are usually plentiful, both from the official Fitbit website and other retailers. The smartwatch and fitness tracker giant produces a huge range of wearable devices that track heart rate, activity and sleep, among other functions, and last year we saw discounts across the whole range of Fitbit devices, from the top-tier Fitbit Sense to the child-friendly Fitbit Ace 2.

Cyber Monday deals are set to officially launch on November 29, but we expect to see good discounts appearing from as early as the week before - with Black Friday Fitbit deals coming first... We'll be rounding up all the biggest discounts here, as soon as they drop, but there are still a few months to go - so in the meantime, here's a full run down of what happened last year, and what to expect this year.

After an unusual year with the pandemic and lockdowns to contend with, we saw a 32% increase in online spending during the holiday season last year, taking the total to $188bn - that’s twice as much growth as was expected (Abode). Cyber Monday was the pinnacle of online deals, with in excess of $10bn spent on this single day last year.

Fitbit was the second most searched fitness tracker on Amazon in the four days leading up to and including Cyber Monday (Statista), and there were some excellent Cyber Monday Fitbit deals waiting for people on the day.

Competition in the fitness tracker and smartwatch industry has continued to increase this year, which could be good news for people looking for a cheap Fitbit during the holiday shopping season. This year's new devices also mean it's likely you'll be able to bag a bargain on some of the older - but still excellent - models.

Fitbit isn't the only brand of Cyber Monday smartwatch deals that will be on offer this year. But Fitbit devices are some of the best fitness trackers out there, and we'll be tracking the biggest holiday season price drops here later in the year. (If you're not sure which device to choose, take a look at our best Fitbits guide ahead of Cyber Monday.)

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals start in 2021? Despite the price drops on older models that happen when a new device is released, we traditionally see the best online deals around Cyber Monday and the January sales. In recent years we’ve also seen prices drop in the few days before Cyber Monday itself, but for the best online deals this year, November 29 is the date for your diary. Last year we saw Fitbit extend their deals into early December, which encouraged other retailers to keep their prices down too. We can’t be sure this will happen again this year so to avoid disappointment be ready to bag the best deals on Cyber Monday. If you do miss out, prices usually drop again after Christmas.

Which Fitbit devices will be discounted on Cyber Monday?

Fitbit offers a big range of smartwatches and fitness trackers, with 12 products currently available to buy on its website - so which one should you choose? Unlike some other brands, it isn’t just the older Fitbit devices that will be on sale come Cyber Monday. Even the Fitbit Sense, which was released just two months before Cyber Monday last year, was discounted by over 10%, despite it being new to the market.

There are rumours that the latest Fitbit could be arriving in October 2021, just in time for the biggest online shopping event of the year. After looking at last year’s deals, it is possible that we will see the newest device discounted in November if it is released. But the usual product release date for Fitbit falls in April so we won’t be able to confirm a release date until closer to the time.

Other product lines, including the basic Fitbit Inspire, more comprehensive Fitbit Charge and bigger again, the Fitbit Ionic, were all included in last year’s Cyber Monday Fitbit deals. Historically, a wide range of Fitbit devices can be found at lower prices throughout the end of November, so you can find the best Fitbit for you at a lower price.

Will there be Cyber Monday deals on Fitbit accessories?

If you're already a Fitbit owner or looking to swap up the style of your newly purchased device, Fitbit offers different bands for their wearable fitness trackers, including Fitbit Charge 3 bands and accessories. The bands are specific to each device but there are usually sport, leather and woven options.

Last year we saw the Fitbit Ionic Sport Band fall from $29 to $17 at Amazon, a 40% saving. And Walmart offered up to 48% off of Fitbit Charge 2 fitness bands and accessories.

Fitbit has recently released a collaboration with gorjana for the new Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. The designer collection offers a range of bracelets for your device, to replace the more conventional band and give fashionable touch. The gorjana collection is special edition, suggesting it won't be around for long after it's release in June. However, we cannot find a definitive end date for the luxury line, so it may be worth keeping an eye on out for the bracelets on Cyber Monday if they are still available - of course we will keep this page up to date to let you know the latest on this collection.

Today's best Fitbit deals

If you don't want to wait for a Cyber Monday Fitbit deal and want to kick start your fitness journey now, there are lots of cheap Fitbit sales on now. Below you can see today's best prices on a range of Fitbit devices but if you're still unsure on what Fitbit to buy you should look at our best Fitbit guide

Last year's best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Let's take a look back at the deals we saw on Cyber Monday last year for an idea of what might be coming up in 2021. Most notably there were deals on devices from the whole Fitbit range, not just older models. The Fitbit Charge 4, which was released in March last year, saw a discount of around $50.

The majority of Cyber Monday Fitbit deals last year saved you $20-$50 but one of the stand out deals was a $50 saving on the Fitbit Sense. The newest of the Fitbit devices at the time, which was released in the September before Cyber Monday, fell from a price of $329 to $279 - a 15% discount on the newest device on the market.

Below you can find a round up of last year's best Cyber Monday Fitbit sales. We’ve kept them here so you can compare prices and get an idea of what is a good deal in preparation for this year's offers.

Fitbit Charge 4: £149 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This 2020 Fitbit device has a sleek water resistance design that is packed with features. Leave your phone at home with the built-in GPS tracker able to track your runs when your device isn’t on you. Receive notification, sleep stage and sleep scores from your wearable too.

Fitbit Sense: £329 $279 at Fitbit

Save $50 - The newest release available on last Cyber Monday, the Fitbit Sense, offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications and a unique skin temperature reader and stress management tool. At the time deals on the smartwatch were rare, so this was an impressive find.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £99 $69 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Inspire 2 is a basic fitness tracker that will prompt you to hit 10,000 steps a day and monitor you heart rate. The fitness band is an easy-to-use activity tracker that comes with a low price tag.