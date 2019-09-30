Cowboys vs Saints live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

Week 4 of the 2019-2020 NFL season is here and this weekend we’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Cowboys vs Saints live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints - when and where? The Dallas Cowboys will go up against the New Orleans Saints today at the 70,000+ Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kick-off time is set for 7.20pm local time, so that’s 8.20pm ET, 5.20pm PT, 1.20am BST or 10.20am AEST.

The Cowboys are going into today’s game 3-0 after defeating the Giants in Week 1, the Redskins in Week 2 and the Dolphins in Week 3. Now the team will see if they can maintain their winning streak against the Saints. However, this won’t be as easy as last weekend’s game against the Dolphins as the Saints have won four of their last six games against the Cowboys. The Saints also have the home field advantage and the team has won five of their last six games against the Cowboys in the Superdome.

The Saints aren’t that far behind the Cowboys and the team is going into today’s game 2-1 after defeating the Texans in Week 1, losing to the Rams in Week 2 and defeating the Seahawks in Week 3. The team will be at a disadvantage though as Drew Brees is expected to be out for around six weeks after injuring the thumb on his throwing hand during the Saints’ Week 2 loss. He is currently on injured reserve but he could possibly make a return during Week 10. Brees may be out but don’t underestimate Teddy Bridgewater as the sixth-year quarterback threw two passes that led to a touchdown during the team’s win over the Seahawks.

Whether you’re a Cowboys fan in Dallas, a Saints fan in New Orleans or just want to tune in to see today’s game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Cowboys vs Saints from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Cowboys vs Saints game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Cowboys vs Saints online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Saints in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC . The network will begin its coverage of today’s Cowboys vs Saints game starting at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. You can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Finding it hard to justify the price of a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Saints in the UK

Die-hard American football fans trying to follow their favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl this year need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass . It should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s game on Sky Sports and the network will be showing the Cowboys vs Saints on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main event beginning at 1.10am BST. If you don’t want to sing up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans that want to watch the Cowboys vs Saints game on TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 7pm ET. If you’d prefer to watch the game online or on mobile (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Dolphins vs Cowboys in Australia