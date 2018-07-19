Corsair’s newest silent liquid-cooler adds even more RGB lighting to your PC

Corsair is introducing a new H100i Pro AIO liquid-cooler to round out its new line of RGB-lit CPU coolers.

While Corsair announced the 280mm H115i Pro and 360mm H150i Pro coolers at CES 2018, the H100i Pro is a smaller 240mm cooler designed to fit in smaller cases. Like the AIO liquid-coolers that preceded it, this one features a light up pump to add even more RGB illumination to your PC build.

Attached to the radiator are two ML (magnetic levitation) fans that spin up between 400 RPM to 2,400 RPM. Users will also be able to take advantage of a Zero RPM mode, which as the name suggests, turns off the fans and for silent operation when your PC is on idle or doesn't require active cooling.

As with all of Corsair’s recent products, users will be able to change RGB lighting profiles and fine tune the performance of the H100i Pro in Corsair’s new centralized iCue software.

The Corsair H100i Pro AIO liquid-cooler is available now for $119 (about £90, AU$160).