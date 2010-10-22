ViewSonic 22-inch touchscreen monitor unveiled

ViewSonic - you can look and touch

ViewSonic has decided that the time is right to get into the touchscreen monitor market, with the announcement of the VX2258wm.

This 22-inch monitor has been primed for your fingers – it uses Infrared Optical Imaging technology which apparently provides accurate multi-touch capabilities.

The monitor has 1080p Full HD resolution, built in ClearMotivII Technology and has a dynamic contrast ratio of 100,000:1.

ViewSonic isn't new to touch technology. At this year's IFA it showcased its dual-booting Windows/Android ViewPad 100 touchscreen tablet.

You've got the touch

Although the monitor has been primarily designed for use with Windows, as it's 1080p, Blu-ray discs should look pretty good on it as well.

Just remember to wipe the finger marks off the thing first.

You might want to add a better sound system to the monitor, though, as its in-built speakers are a mere two watts each.

The ViewSonic VX2258wm is available now and costs £189.