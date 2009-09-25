Medion unveils £399 E7330 D desktop

Medion has unveiled its latest desktop PC, with the £399 Akoya E7330 D boasting GeForce GT220 graphics and a Intel Core 2 Quad 8300 processor.

The well-priced PC also offers a 640GB hard disk and 4GB of RAM.

Win 7 upgrade

As you may expect, it's a Windows Vista Home Premium machine but the option to upgrade to Windows 7 for no cost is included.

Medion's normal array of extras – including a card reader, eSata, audio and USB 2.0 ports on the front of the machine, dual-layer DVD rewriter and the graphics card provides HDMI out.

The Medion Akoya E7330 D costs £399, has a UK release date of September and will be available in Aldi stores across the UK.