Eee PC 900 launches today

Asus is no ugly duckling, launch of 'spin the wheel' competition

Asus officially launches the EeePC 900 in the UK this week, in a range of colours including pink for girls, blue for boys and black for, well, anyone who likes black.

Asus is running a marketing campaign in conjunction with the DVD release of movie The Ugly Duckling and Me, with a roaming photo opp on Tottenham Court Road today featuring a "huge EeePC mascot" and Ratso and Ugly," two larger-than-life lead characters from the movie"

Asus is also running an online "spin the wheel" competition offering a chance to win an Eee PC 700 running Windows.

Fashion, catwalk, boardroom

"Beautifully designed and available in a variety of colours from pink to blue the versatile Eee PC 900 is not just ideal for the fashion-conscious youngster from pre-teen onwards, but is also proving popular with users of all ages as it delivers a comprehensive computing experience that is as at home on the catwalk as it is in the boardroom or the playpen," says Asus' release.

