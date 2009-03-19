Dell debuts multi-touch Studio One 19 PC

Dell has unleashed its latest multi-touch PC in Japan, and it looks like the company has managed to tick both boxes marked style and substance.

Called the Studio One 19 PC, Dell is touting it as an "entertainment PC", and a quick look at the specs shows that the computer is more than capable to meet your multimedia needs.

Under the hood is a Core 2 Quad processor, 4GB of memory, 750GB hard disk, 6x USB 2.0, integrated 1.3MP webcam, and a NVIDIA GeForce 9400 graphics card. The icing on the cake is that it includes a Blu-ray player

Touchscreen

As for the display, it is 18.5 inches and features either a touch or non-touch glass panel, depending on your taste.

Unfortunately, there's no news of hit hitting the UK just yet, but it will be released in the US in the spring, with prices starting at a very reasonable $699 (£500).

If the Studio One 19 PC is anything to go by, things are looking up for touchscreen PCs. Now all we need is Windows 7 to launch with its native touch-support option and we'll all be in touchy feely heaven.

UPDATE: UK release date 27 April, with pricing from £579.

Via Engadget