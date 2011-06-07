Acer unveils Aspire Ethos laptop with touchpad remote

Acer's newly-announced Aspire Ethos is not just a laptop, according to Acer. No, apparently it's a multimedia experience, redefining how you enjoy your music, videos and pictures.

And just how does it do this? It starts with a detachable touchpad to use as a remote control, moves on to a frameless 15- or 18-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and ends with a choice of Nvidia Geforce graphics cards (GT 555M or GT 540M).

Powering all this is a second-gen Intel Core processor – an i7, i5 or i3 depending on your budget, and up to 4GB of RAM.

Drive faster

The Aspire Ethos comes with either one or two 500, 640 or 750 GB hard drives and there's the option of a Blu-ray drive if that takes your fancy - no 3D support, though.

As far as connectivity goes, you're looking at Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 3.0 with a card reader, a combo of USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports and an HDMI port to boot.

The Aspire Ethos line up comes with Windows 7 and a UK release date of mid-June.

All this doesn't come cheap, mind you; the Acer Aspire Ethos UK prices will start at £999.