Global tech spending gets a boost in 2010

Spending on consumer and work PCs is set to get a much-needed boost in 2010, according to analysts at Gartner

Global IT spending is set to increase 5.3 per cent in 2010 to $3.39 trillion (£2.20 trillion), according to research and analytics firm Gartner.

The rise is down to a growth in consumer demand for PCs and a weakening US dollar, says Gartner.

Unseasonably robust supply chain

"Following strong fourth quarter sales, an unseasonably robust hardware supply chain in the first quarter of 2010, combined with continued improvement in the global economy, sets up 2010 for solid IT spending growth," says Richard Gordon, Research Vice President at Gartner.

Nearly 4 percentage points of the growth is down to a projected decline in the value of the US dollar, states the report.

Gartner also sees worldwide software spending rising 5.1 percent to $232 billion (£150 billion), and global IT services spending is rising 5.7 percent to $821 billion (£532 billion).

"The industry experienced some growth in reported outsourcing revenue at the close of 2009, an encouraging sign for service providers," Gartner said, adding it sees this spreading to consulting and system integration in 2010.

Via Reuters