What VAT rise means for your Apple gadgets

MacFormat has reacted to the news that VAT is set to rise in the UK to 20 per cent in January with a look at what that will do to prices of Apple products.

The latest budget has revealed that VAT will rise by 2.5 per cent on 4 January, which will have a knock-on effect on the prices of your favourite kit.

The MacFormat VAT price chart includes not only the entire range of Mac computers but also the forthcoming Apple iPhone 4 and the Apple iPad.

iPhone 4 and a bit more

So, if you hold off buying the latest handset until 2011, then you could be between £11 and £13 worse off dependant on which version you plump for.

For those who are saving up for a 2011 iPad, you will be paying an extra £9 for the WiFi-only 16GB version up to £15 more for the 3G 64GB tablet.

You can check out all these prices and lots more at http://bit.ly/newVAT.