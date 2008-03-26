Rumour: Apple orders 10 million 3G iPhones

Have 10 million 3G iPhones been ordered by Apple?

Apple has reportedly ordered a new batch of 10 million iPhones based on the 3G network, according to specialist iPod analyst Ken Dulaney over at Gartner.

Mr. Dulaney told the iPod Observer that this information is based on rumours from Asia.

Dulaney also added that the 3G iPhone is set to use an Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display which would mean a thinner, lighter and all-round more efficient iPhone.

Apple has already claimed that it is aiming to sell ten million iPhones worldwide by the end of 2008.

The company declined to comment on ‘rumour or speculation’ about the new 3G iPhone when contacted by TechRadar this morning.