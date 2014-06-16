One of OS X Yosemite's best features might not work for everyone

The Handoff feature coming to OS X 10.10 Yosemite sounds promising, but it might not be for everyone.

The feature lets users connect their iPhones and iPads running iOS 8 to their Apple computers easily so they can trade files between them with a simple swipe and even make and answer calls and texts from their computers.

But according to German site Apfeleimer, the Handoff feature requires those devices have Bluetooth 4.0 LE.

This is a newer standard not found in computers prior to the 2011 MacBook Air, as well as the iPad 2, the only iOS device that will be iOS 8-compatible but lack the needed Bluetooth.

Unsubstantiated

The feature automatically detects when other Handoff-able gadgets are in proximity, so it would require your devices to be constantly watching out for one another.

Thus it's not too surprising that it would require Bluetooth 4.0 LE - which stands for "Low Energy," by the way - if it does use Bluetooth at all.

However it's worth noting that Apple's own website makes no mention of the Bluetooth requirement, saying only that both devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

We've asked Apple to clarify the situation, but judging by how helpful the company usually is when it comes to press queries, don't hold your breath waiting for a response.

The iPhone 6 can't arrive soon enough

Via BGR