iTunes Store gets HD TV show update

A whole host of new television shows have been given the hi-def treatment, and are available now from the iTunes Store.

There has been very little hi-def television content available to download from Apple's UK store, with the majority of episodes from big budget US shows.

Finally some home grown talent has appeared, including Channel 4's Skins and the BBC's Planet Earth.

The amount of British programmes on the site is set to increase too, with this week's announcement that the BBC will be adding its HD content to the iTunes Store sometime in the near future.

720p quality

As well as adding some British shows to its HD line-up, Apple has also bolstered US content. Series five of Lost is now available to download in HD, as is shows like Battlestar Galactica, Grey's Anatomy and 30 Rock.

All episodes are shown in 720p and cost between £1.99 and £2.49. You can also download whole series for roughly the same price as their Blu-ray counterparts.