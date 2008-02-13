iPhone Bubble Trouble

Apple is moving swiftly to replace any handsets suffering from the problem

Some disgruntled iPhone users are reporting problems with tiny "bubbles" on their iPhone screens.

Comments from Apple’s own discussion forums indicate the nature of the problem, with users noting:

-- “I have 5 bubbles thus far and more as showing up as the days go on”

-- “I just found one one my phone, its in the upper right hand corner under the battery icon. “

-- “I have the same issue and I’m going to be taking my phone in tomorrow to see if I can get it fixed.”

The manufacturing defect has been recognised by Apple, with the company moving swiftly to replace any handsets suffering from the problem.