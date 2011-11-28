iPhone 4 spontaneously combusts on flight

Concerns about the safety of some Apple devices have arisen again after a passenger's iPhone 4 spontaneously combusted on a flight in Australia.

According to airline Regional Express the device began to glow red and emit smoke during landing and had to be extinguished when the plane hit the runway.

A statement said: "Regional Express (Rex) flight ZL319 operating from Lismore to Sydney today had an occurrence after landing, when a passenger's mobile phone started emitting a significant amount of dense smoke accompanied by a red glow.

"In accordance with company standard safety procedures, the Flight Attendant carried out recovery actions immediately and the red glow was extinguished successfully."

No-one harmed

The airline said that no members of the crew or cabin were harmed, but as you can see from the photo, the iPhone in question is well and truly done-for.

This isn't the first time that Apple devices have been known to go up in smoke.

Back in 2009, Apple blamed users for exploding and overheating iPhones, while iPod devices have also been known to experience the odd overheating problem.

Via: BGR