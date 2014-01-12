Trending
Scarlett Johansson jokily fires back at Siri following 'Her' slurs

Hollywood star feels 'betrayed'

Scarlett Johannson voices a more advanced version of Siri in her new film Her, and Apple's personal assistant isn't happy, offering a host of snippy replies to iPhone owners who dare to mention the flick.

The Apple tool said "she gives artificial intelligence a bad name," but now Scarlett, who stars alongside Joaquin Pheonix in Her has hit back at her electronic rival, calling Siri a "backstabber."

"I feel like I've been betrayed," she wittily told Vanity Fair in an interview.

"The other day I asked Siri how I looked and she said, 'You're the fairest of them all.' So she's obviously playing both sides. What the hell? What a backstabber, man."

