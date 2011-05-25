Apple takes action against Mac Defender scareware

Apple will release an update to Mac OS X to detect and remove the Mac Defender scareware programme.

The update to Mac OS X will go live in the coming days, Apple said, and will "automatically find and remove Mac Defender malware and its known variants."

In the meantime, the company has posted a support article on how to avoid and remove the programme on its support site.

Action reaction

Having affected increasing numbers of Mac users over the past weeks, Apple originally washed its hands of the problem, instructing support staff to tell customers, "AppleCare does not provide support for removal of the malware. You should not confirm or deny whether the customer's Mac is infected or not."

It's not like Apple to take direct action on malware, but it has no doubt been spurred on by the poor press this original hands-off approach has received.

So the phoney Mac Defender has caused Apple to implement actual Mac defence. How meta.

From Digital Trends