Apple iOS 4.2 available today

Apple has announced the arrival of iOS4.2 - offering new features for the iPad, iPod touch and iPhone.

Although the software isn't currently available on iTunes, the company has updated its iOS page to show off just what users can get from the software update.

Earlier today, TechRadar exclusively revealed that iOS 4.2 would be available today and it looks as if Apple is true to its word.

Some of the new features iOS 4.2 brings are as follows:

Find My iphone, iPad or iPod touch is now free. The feature allows you to find your lost device on a map, display a message on its screen, remotely set a passcode lock, and initiate a remote wipe to delete your data.

AirPlay is another new feature that allows you to stream digital media wirelessly from your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch to your Apple TV and AirPlay-enabled speakers.

When it comes to the iPad, the introduction of folders means that you can now have a decluttered home screen.

Multi-tasking also comes to the iPad and you will now be able to print email, photos, web pages, and documents right from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Keep checking iTunes to see when the update lands - it looks like it will be 6pm in the UK..