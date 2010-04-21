Apple has no time for the netbook

Apple's COO Tim Cook has said this week that he "can't think of a single thing a netbook does well," aping similar recent comments by Steve Jobs.

The news comes from Apple's recent earnings call earlier this week, when Cook also expressed his genuine surprise at the demand for Apple's new iPad.

Demand is shocking

Cook said that the demand for iPad "has shocked us" and that Apple underestimated how popular it would be at launch.

First week sales for iPad were past 500,000. Current estimates claim that Apple may already have passed the 1 million iPads sold mark.

Cook had the following to say when asked about netbooks: "To me, it's a no-brainer…it's sort of 100 to 0. I can't think of a single thing a netbook does well."

