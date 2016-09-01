A new update will make it even easier to connect your phone to your TV

USB Type-C's march to take over literally every digital connection has hit another milestone, with the announcement at IFA 2016 that the connector will soon be upgraded to carry HDMI signals.

Although USB is unlikely to serve as a full-on replacement to HDMI anytime soon, according to Intel architects Brad Saunders and Rahman Ismail, the development should nevertheless make it much easier for phones and tablets to connect to a television without the need for cumbersome adaptors.

However, the development could end up being helpful for owners of MacBook models which feature just a single Type-C connector.

Not-quite feature parity

The type of HDMI supported by the new standard will be HDMI 1.4b, which only supports up to 30Hz at 4K as opposed to HDMI 2.0's 60Hz. This means it should be enough for most videos, but won't be suitable for 60Hz content such as games.

Unfortunately, the new functionality will require brand new USB Type-C hardware, so your existing USB-C devices won't be HDMI-compatible anytime soon.

While DisplayPort has been compatible with USB for some time now, this is nevertheless a major development for HDMI, which is much more common on PC monitors and has become the default connector for modern televisions.

Via FlatPanelsHD