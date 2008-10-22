Trending

Samsung walks away from SanDisk deal

By Storage  

Korean firm withdraws offer to buy US memory experts

Samsung logo
Samsung took its ball home and won't be coming out to play with SanDisk again

The long-running saga of Samsung's attempt to buy SanDisk appears to be over after Samsung publicly walked away from the table, claiming it is no longer interested.

The news came in a letter to SanDisk from Samsung's CEO, Lee Yoon-Woo, citing the shift in power within the SanDisk-Toshiba joint venture we reported on at the weekend and larger financial concerns.

Unwelcome surprises

Lee wrote: "Your surprise announcements of a quarter billion dollar operating loss, a hurried renegotiation of your relationship with Toshiba and major job losses across your organisation all point to a considerable increase in your risk profile and a material deterioration in value."

He also added that he had been dissatisfied with progress during the six-month-long process, but SanDisk retorted by saying that the Koreans had been unresponsive.

Shares down

SanDisk's shares closed in the US yesterday at under $15 (£8.80) – considerably below the $26 (£15.20) a share Samsung had offered in September.

See more Storage news