OCZ unveils Colossus SDD range

OCZ has unleashed its Colossus 3.4 inch solid state drive series for high-end desktop users and enterprise clients.

Announced in August, the Colossus series comes in sizes ranging from 120GB to 1TB, and boasts maximum read and write times of 260MB/s and a 1.5 million hours mean time between failures.

High power

"The new Colossus Series is designed to boost desktop and workstation performance and is for high power users that put a premium on speed, reliability and maximum storage capacity," said Eugene Chang, VP of Product Management at the OCZ Technology Group.

"The Colossus core-architecture is also available to enterprise clients with locked BOMs (build of materials) and customized firmware to match their unique applications."

With a sustained write time of 220MB/s and a design that should make it ideal for power users, we might well be adding it to our Christmas lists.

Although with the price for the 1TB version touching £1500 Santa would have to be in a particularly generous mood.