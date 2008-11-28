SPEC CPU2006 test criteria

The machine tested was an Intel Nehalem EP dual-socket machine with 2x 2.8GHz CPUs (so 16 threads) with 24GB of 1,066MHz DDR3 memory.

The benchmark run was SPEC CPU2006 using Intel-compiled binaries with a full, reportable run specified. The test was conducted on the 14th November 2008 and completed two days later.

In order to be as fair as possible to hardware manufacturers, we request compiled binaries from the CPU manufacturers themselves and use these to generate the score. In this way we can ensure that the CPUs are being tested to their utmost capabilities.

All SPEC CPU metrics quoted are from full "reportable" runs, but are designated as "estimates" because they used pre-production systems.



First look: Intel dual- socket Nehalem EP benchmarked