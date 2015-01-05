Livescribe brings Android support to Livescribe 3 smartpen

Livescribe has brought Android support to its Livescribe 3 smartpen, extending compatibility beyond iOS devices for the first time.

Android users will be able to download the Livescribe+ app, which will be compatible with KitKat v4.4 and Lollipop 5.0, in the spring.

Though it's taken over a year for Livescribe to introduce Android functionality since the Livescribe 3 smartpen launched in October 2013, the company is promising it will be worth the wait.

The Livescribe 3 smartpen works by digitising written notes scrawled on Livescribe notebooks bound with proprietary dotted paper, which are then beamed to the app using Bluetooth LE.

Through the app, Android users will be able to transfer notes from Livescribe 3 smartpens, search handwriting and convert it to digital text. Additionally, Pencasts (audio recordings) captured using the pen's microphone can be sent to the app and synced with notes.

In a statement, Livescribe said that the Android version of the Livescribe+ app has been designed with a specially tailored UI, adding that additional functionality will be introduced in later versions of the software.