Asus officially unveils P7H57D/P7H55 motherboards

Asus has officially unveiled its latest motherboards – with the P7H57D/P7H55 Series bringing the LGA 1156 platform and support for Intel's Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3 processors.

Asus' P7H57D/P7H55 Series consists of three ATX and four mATX models for Intel's LGA1156 platform, and brings USB 3.0 support and SATA 6G technology.

"Featuring exclusive GPU Boost technology, the series delivers a rich visual experience for enhanced HD gaming," says Intel.

Energy efficient

"Built with Xtreme Design features, the P7H57D/P7H55 Series delivers optimized and energy-efficient performance," it continues.

Of course, it's going to be a big year for USB – with the 3.0 SuperSpeed technology arriving and SATA 6G – and Asus' motherboards take advantage of this.

"Users can expect ultra-fast data transfers with the latest bandwidth technology support. A Unique PCIe X4 Bridge Chip delivers true SATA 6G and USB 3.0 performance that maximizes the transfer rates of SATA 6Gb/s hard drives and delivers data transfer speeds ten times that of current USB 2.0 standards," adds Asus' press release.

"Such significant improvements enable users to transfer a 25GB HD movie file in 70 seconds or save a 4MB song in less than 0.01 seconds.