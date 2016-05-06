Leaked benchmark reveals power of Nvidia's next-gen graphics card

We're all set for the launch of Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards later on, but ahead of that imminent reveal some alleged benchmarks of the GeForce GTX 1080 have been leaked.

The benchmarks come from Videocardz, and in the 3DMark11 Performance test, Nvidia's GTX 1080 managed to clock up a result of 27,683.

That's something like a 50% jump compared to its predecessor the GTX 980, which bodes well for the new Pascal-based card – but bear in mind that we have to take such leaks with a grain of salt, and there's always the possibility that the card tested was an overclocked model.

With 3DMark FireStrike Extreme the GTX 1080 managed to record a result of 8,959.

Thanks for the memory

Videocardz also revealed that Nvidia's new flagship card comes with 8GB of GDDR5X video RAM with an effective clock speed of 10000MHz, and a memory bandwidth of 320GB/s.

As well as Nvidia's new Pascal offerings, which will of course include the GTX 1070 alongside the 1080, there are plenty of eyes on AMD's rival cards. Rumor has it that the R9 490 will be on a par with the GTX 980 Ti except it will be way more power-efficient (efficiency is one of the major strong suits of AMD's Polaris tech).

The low power consumption of Polaris will be a particularly welcome boon for laptops, where heat and battery longevity are massive issues for gaming on the go.

Via: Techspot